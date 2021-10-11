Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
