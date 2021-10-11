Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

