Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,236 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

HPQ opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

