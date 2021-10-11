Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.22.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $480.32 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.