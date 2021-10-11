Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 16,517 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.8% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.