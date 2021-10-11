Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 183,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $287.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.16.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

