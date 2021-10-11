Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 92,744 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

