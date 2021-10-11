Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 150.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,170,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.32.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $679.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $673.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.