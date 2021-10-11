Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,735 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

DADA stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

