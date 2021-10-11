Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) is one of 890 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cyclerion Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02% Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million -$77.80 million -1.11 Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.18

Cyclerion Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics. Cyclerion Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors 5060 18700 40706 781 2.57

Cyclerion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.93%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

