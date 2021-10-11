Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $4.06

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Curate has a market cap of $32.78 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00007042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

