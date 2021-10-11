Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $6.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $24.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.