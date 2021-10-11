CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,051. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

