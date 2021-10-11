Critical Review: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Prospect Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 94.97 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Prospect Capital $631.97 million 4.96 $963.81 million $0.73 11.04

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Prospect Capital 152.51% 8.37% 4.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, indicating that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FOMO and Prospect Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

