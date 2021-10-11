Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $124.53. 43,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,149. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.