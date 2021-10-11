Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,011,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,311,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.36. 23,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.02. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

