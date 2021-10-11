Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,483. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

