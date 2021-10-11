Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,943. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $390.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

