Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,648,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,617 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 287,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,299,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 410,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after buying an additional 53,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,750,000 after buying an additional 179,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.70. 51,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,202. The stock has a market cap of $425.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

