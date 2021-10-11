Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Neutral

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 439,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.