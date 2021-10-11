Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00125594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,446.05 or 0.99904576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.63 or 0.06209967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

