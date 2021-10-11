Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.79. 22,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

