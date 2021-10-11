Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CRTX traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. 251,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,316 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.