Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OFC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

