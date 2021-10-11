CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 586,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.