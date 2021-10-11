Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.29 million and $443,930.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00127355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.96 or 1.00072209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06105619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

