Contrasting Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

This table compares Innate Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88%

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 5.90 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -1.82

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innate Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 508.83%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Poseida Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.