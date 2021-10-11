Contrasting AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AxoGen and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.45%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than AxoGen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 5.27 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -23.82 Zynex $80.12 million 4.84 $9.07 million $0.26 42.92

Zynex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynex beats AxoGen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

