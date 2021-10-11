ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.75

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

