CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $104,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $194,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED stock opened at $138.24 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

