Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,135 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,114 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AIF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.75. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,419. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

