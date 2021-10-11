Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 121,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

