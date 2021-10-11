Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.14. 105,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

