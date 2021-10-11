Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $441.44. The stock had a trading volume of 183,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

