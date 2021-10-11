Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1,968.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

