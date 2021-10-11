Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 205 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 134.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,224,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,154,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,037,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 139,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,623,438. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

