Conceal (CCX) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $874,081.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.19 or 0.99883818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.00312939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00229864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.00518802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,746,607 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,419 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

