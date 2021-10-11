Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.91. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 12,981 shares trading hands.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.