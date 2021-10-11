Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

