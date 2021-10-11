Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 211,893 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 547,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.