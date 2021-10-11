Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CGEN stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Compugen has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.