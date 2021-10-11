Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Compass traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86. 11,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,021,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COMP. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Compass alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.