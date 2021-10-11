Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57. Compass has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

