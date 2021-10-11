Compass (NYSE:COMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE COMP traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $10.74. 2,183,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57. Compass has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

