Comparing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20% Alleghany 8.54% 5.93% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $691.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Alleghany has a consensus target price of $857.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Alleghany.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Alleghany’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.57 $218.40 million N/A N/A Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.01 $101.75 million $15.89 40.73

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Alleghany.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Alleghany on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

