Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 267,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

