Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

