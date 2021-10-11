Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after acquiring an additional 999,307 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,048. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

