Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $242.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

