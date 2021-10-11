Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4,576.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of QSR opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

