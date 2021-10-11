Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,490 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 312,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 39,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

